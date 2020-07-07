All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3413 Kelsey Emma Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3413 Kelsey Emma Court
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

3413 Kelsey Emma Court

3413 Kelsey Emma Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3413 Kelsey Emma Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This cute home with rocking chair front porch features an open floor plan with brand new carpet and freshly painted. Eat in kitchen has views of the living room with vaulted ceiling. Master Suite with vaulted ceiling and a private bath. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms & additional Full Bath. Private Backyard with mature trees. Please call Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit our website at www.PrismPD.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Kelsey Emma Court have any available units?
3413 Kelsey Emma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 Kelsey Emma Court have?
Some of 3413 Kelsey Emma Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Kelsey Emma Court currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Kelsey Emma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Kelsey Emma Court pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Kelsey Emma Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3413 Kelsey Emma Court offer parking?
No, 3413 Kelsey Emma Court does not offer parking.
Does 3413 Kelsey Emma Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Kelsey Emma Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Kelsey Emma Court have a pool?
No, 3413 Kelsey Emma Court does not have a pool.
Does 3413 Kelsey Emma Court have accessible units?
No, 3413 Kelsey Emma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Kelsey Emma Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Kelsey Emma Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte