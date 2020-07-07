3413 Kelsey Emma Court, Charlotte, NC 28269 Nevin Community
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This cute home with rocking chair front porch features an open floor plan with brand new carpet and freshly painted. Eat in kitchen has views of the living room with vaulted ceiling. Master Suite with vaulted ceiling and a private bath. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms & additional Full Bath. Private Backyard with mature trees. Please call Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit our website at www.PrismPD.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
