3408 Barringer Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

3408 Barringer Drive

3408 Barringer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Barringer Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nice brick ranch home conveniently located close to Southend, Uptown, public transportation, parks and greenway. Home features kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, large fenced in backyard with a workshop or storage area, washer and dryer, 3 large bedrooms, a full bathroom and a half bathroom. The crawlspace was recently redone with new insulation, and the home features a newer HVAC system and energy star efficient windows to help tenants save money on utility bills and be comfortable in this wonderful house!

Application Link: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1007340

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Barringer Drive have any available units?
3408 Barringer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Barringer Drive have?
Some of 3408 Barringer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Barringer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Barringer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Barringer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Barringer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3408 Barringer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Barringer Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 Barringer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3408 Barringer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Barringer Drive have a pool?
No, 3408 Barringer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Barringer Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Barringer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Barringer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Barringer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

