3408 Barringer Drive

Nice brick ranch home conveniently located close to Southend, Uptown, public transportation, parks and greenway. Home features kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, large fenced in backyard with a workshop or storage area, washer and dryer, 3 large bedrooms, a full bathroom and a half bathroom. The crawlspace was recently redone with new insulation, and the home features a newer HVAC system and energy star efficient windows to help tenants save money on utility bills and be comfortable in this wonderful house!



Application Link: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1007340