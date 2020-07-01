3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane

Amenities

Move in ready. Washer/dryer included. Freshly painted, New Flooring, Excellent End Unit location across from Clubhouse/Pool. Minutes to I-485, Shopping, Restaurants. 3 bed 2,5 bath in the convenient Summerfield community in Matthews! Open floor plan with lots of windows provides a abundance of natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, ample counter space. Dining area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master has walk in closet. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. Go to https://www.lirealtyinternational.com/Rentals_3119925151/Rental_Application to download application form.