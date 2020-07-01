All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane

3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Marshbrooke
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Move in ready. Washer/dryer included. Freshly painted, New Flooring, Excellent End Unit location across from Clubhouse/Pool. Minutes to I-485, Shopping, Restaurants. 3 bed 2,5 bath in the convenient Summerfield community in Matthews! Open floor plan with lots of windows provides a abundance of natural light. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, ample counter space. Dining area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master has walk in closet. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. Go to https://www.lirealtyinternational.com/Rentals_3119925151/Rental_Application to download application form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane have any available units?
3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane have?
Some of 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 Summerfield Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte