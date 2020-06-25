Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3400 Bonaire Dr
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3400 Bonaire Dr
3400 Bonaire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3400 Bonaire Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed House Charlotte Available Now ! Pet Friendly! Move in today!! - 3 Bed House Charlotte Available Now ! Pet Friendly! Move in today!!
(RLNE4834385)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3400 Bonaire Dr have any available units?
3400 Bonaire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3400 Bonaire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Bonaire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Bonaire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Bonaire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Bonaire Dr offer parking?
No, 3400 Bonaire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Bonaire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Bonaire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Bonaire Dr have a pool?
No, 3400 Bonaire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Bonaire Dr have accessible units?
No, 3400 Bonaire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Bonaire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Bonaire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 Bonaire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 Bonaire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
