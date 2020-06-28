3338 Crutchfield Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

*Move In Special, first two month's of rent at a discounted price of $1498, the remainder of the lease will be $1698/month* Nestled within the desirable Old Stone Crossing community, this beautifully maintained home will move to the top of your list! A wonderful blank canvas that would truly enhance any decorating style, the main floor features fresh paint, wide plank wood flooring, open layout, and tons of natural light that create the ideal environment for both easy daily living and entertaining alike. Boasting plenty of cabinetry, center island for extra meal preparation space, new appliances (2019) and a spacious eat-in area, the modern kitchen is sure to delight your inner chef. With a fireplace in both family room and the large master suite, enjoy plenty of room for relaxation throughout. Making organizing easier, ample storage space is found within the multiple linen closets, generous bedroom closets, under stairway storage, and garage shelving. Promoting an active lifestyle, take advantage of your private outdoor patio space in addition to great community amenities which include two pools & kiddie pool, splash pad, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse. Schedule a tour now before this opportunity disappears!