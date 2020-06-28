All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 18 2019 at 7:06 PM

3338 Crutchfield Place

3338 Crutchfield Place · No Longer Available
Location

3338 Crutchfield Place, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
*Move In Special, first two month's of rent at a discounted price of $1498, the remainder of the lease will be $1698/month* Nestled within the desirable Old Stone Crossing community, this beautifully maintained home will move to the top of your list! A wonderful blank canvas that would truly enhance any decorating style, the main floor features fresh paint, wide plank wood flooring, open layout, and tons of natural light that create the ideal environment for both easy daily living and entertaining alike. Boasting plenty of cabinetry, center island for extra meal preparation space, new appliances (2019) and a spacious eat-in area, the modern kitchen is sure to delight your inner chef. With a fireplace in both family room and the large master suite, enjoy plenty of room for relaxation throughout. Making organizing easier, ample storage space is found within the multiple linen closets, generous bedroom closets, under stairway storage, and garage shelving. Promoting an active lifestyle, take advantage of your private outdoor patio space in addition to great community amenities which include two pools & kiddie pool, splash pad, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse. Schedule a tour now before this opportunity disappears!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 Crutchfield Place have any available units?
3338 Crutchfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3338 Crutchfield Place have?
Some of 3338 Crutchfield Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 Crutchfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
3338 Crutchfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 Crutchfield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3338 Crutchfield Place is pet friendly.
Does 3338 Crutchfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 3338 Crutchfield Place offers parking.
Does 3338 Crutchfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3338 Crutchfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 Crutchfield Place have a pool?
Yes, 3338 Crutchfield Place has a pool.
Does 3338 Crutchfield Place have accessible units?
No, 3338 Crutchfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 Crutchfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3338 Crutchfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
