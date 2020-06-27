3335 Lochway Lane

Amenities

garage range oven refrigerator

Spacious Open Plan Brick, Ranch w/ 3br. 2.5 bath. FORMAL Living Room, A Huge Family Room Opening to Dining Area and Kitchen, Private Master Suite w/ Bath, located on rear of home away from secondary bedrooms, Hardwoods Throughout w/ exception of Family Room & Master. Second Suite on Front of home has a private 1/2 bath. An additional full bath off Hallway. Fenced Yard. The Detached Garage is not a part of the lease. Home located on Cul-de-Sac St. Centrally Located to Harris Blvd., Shopping, North Lake Mall, Concord Mills Mall, Restaurants, Post Office & Major Highways.