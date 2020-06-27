All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3335 Lochway Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3335 Lochway Lane
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

3335 Lochway Lane

3335 Lochway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3335 Lochway Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Open Plan Brick, Ranch w/ 3br. 2.5 bath. FORMAL Living Room, A Huge Family Room Opening to Dining Area and Kitchen, Private Master Suite w/ Bath, located on rear of home away from secondary bedrooms, Hardwoods Throughout w/ exception of Family Room & Master. Second Suite on Front of home has a private 1/2 bath. An additional full bath off Hallway. Fenced Yard. The Detached Garage is not a part of the lease. Home located on Cul-de-Sac St. Centrally Located to Harris Blvd., Shopping, North Lake Mall, Concord Mills Mall, Restaurants, Post Office & Major Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Lochway Lane have any available units?
3335 Lochway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 Lochway Lane have?
Some of 3335 Lochway Lane's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 Lochway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Lochway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Lochway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3335 Lochway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3335 Lochway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Lochway Lane offers parking.
Does 3335 Lochway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Lochway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Lochway Lane have a pool?
No, 3335 Lochway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Lochway Lane have accessible units?
No, 3335 Lochway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Lochway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 Lochway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte