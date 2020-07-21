3335 Knob Hill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home truly has the feeling of a private mountain retreat! Along with a fantastic curb appeal, it has gorgeous hardwoods that have been refinished in the past 5 years on the main and upper level and prefinished wood floors in the lower level. The kitchen has been updated and opened to the dining area. There is such a wonderful flow for entertaining! Enjoy the serenity of the large screened back porch almost all year as you watch the deer play in the back yard. Active neighborhood tons of activities and a beautiful neighborhood park for all to enjoy. Mountainbrook Swim & Racquet is a private club in the neighborhood that you can join for an additional fee. Home is also For Sale MLS 3516795