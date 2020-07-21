All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 5 2019

3335 Knob Hill Court

3335 Knob Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

3335 Knob Hill Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home truly has the feeling of a private mountain retreat! Along with a fantastic curb appeal, it has gorgeous hardwoods that have been refinished in the past 5 years on the main and upper level and prefinished wood floors in the lower level. The kitchen has been updated and opened to the dining area. There is such a wonderful flow for entertaining! Enjoy the serenity of the large screened back porch almost all year as you watch the deer play in the back yard. Active neighborhood tons of activities and a beautiful neighborhood park for all to enjoy. Mountainbrook Swim & Racquet is a private club in the neighborhood that you can join for an additional fee. Home is also For Sale MLS 3516795

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Knob Hill Court have any available units?
3335 Knob Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 Knob Hill Court have?
Some of 3335 Knob Hill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 Knob Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Knob Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Knob Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 3335 Knob Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3335 Knob Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Knob Hill Court offers parking.
Does 3335 Knob Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Knob Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Knob Hill Court have a pool?
Yes, 3335 Knob Hill Court has a pool.
Does 3335 Knob Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 3335 Knob Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Knob Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 Knob Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
