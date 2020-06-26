333 E Trade St #1810

Amenities

One Bedroom High-rise condo in Uptown Charlotte - ROOM WITH A VIEW! Luxury One Bedroom High-rise condo in Uptown Charlotte - Located in The Trademark building with stunning views of BB&T Ballpark. This 18th-floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo has a lot to offer. Watch the ballgame and fireworks with friends from inside the comfort of your home. Walk inside to a beautiful kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen Island, and plenty of cabinet space. Living room off of the kitchen, with pool view and skyline views of the city through the wall to floor windows. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Bedroom and Living room are both equipped with ceiling fans.



Water is included in the rent. Building amenities include assigned space in the parking garage, Rooftop pool, Fitness room, and a clubhouse room with full kitchen and living room.



Centrally located to many employers, restaurants, and entertainment.



No Pets Allowed



