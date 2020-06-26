All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

333 E Trade St #1810

333 E Trade St · No Longer Available
Location

333 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
One Bedroom High-rise condo in Uptown Charlotte - ROOM WITH A VIEW! Luxury One Bedroom High-rise condo in Uptown Charlotte - Located in The Trademark building with stunning views of BB&T Ballpark. This 18th-floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo has a lot to offer. Watch the ballgame and fireworks with friends from inside the comfort of your home. Walk inside to a beautiful kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen Island, and plenty of cabinet space. Living room off of the kitchen, with pool view and skyline views of the city through the wall to floor windows. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Bedroom and Living room are both equipped with ceiling fans.

Water is included in the rent. Building amenities include assigned space in the parking garage, Rooftop pool, Fitness room, and a clubhouse room with full kitchen and living room.

Centrally located to many employers, restaurants, and entertainment.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4872837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E Trade St #1810 have any available units?
333 E Trade St #1810 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 E Trade St #1810 have?
Some of 333 E Trade St #1810's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 E Trade St #1810 currently offering any rent specials?
333 E Trade St #1810 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E Trade St #1810 pet-friendly?
No, 333 E Trade St #1810 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 333 E Trade St #1810 offer parking?
Yes, 333 E Trade St #1810 offers parking.
Does 333 E Trade St #1810 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 E Trade St #1810 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E Trade St #1810 have a pool?
Yes, 333 E Trade St #1810 has a pool.
Does 333 E Trade St #1810 have accessible units?
No, 333 E Trade St #1810 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E Trade St #1810 have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 E Trade St #1810 does not have units with dishwashers.
