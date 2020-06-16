3319 Maywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rent: $1,100 Deposit: $1,100 Application fee: $40/adult A charming 2 bed/1 bath ranch home in Plaza/ Shamrock! This house features original hardwood floors throughout, cute built-in book shelves, updated central heat/sir, new windows and fenced in back yard! Large eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. This house also has an extra room that can serve as an office, den, or spare bedroom. Situated on a quiet street and convenient to everything! Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222 NC Real Estate Broker

Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker