Last updated June 24 2019 at 4:53 PM

3319 Maywood Drive

3319 Maywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3319 Maywood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Rent: $1,100 Deposit: $1,100 Application fee: $40/adult A charming 2 bed/1 bath ranch home in Plaza/ Shamrock! This house features original hardwood floors throughout, cute built-in book shelves, updated central heat/sir, new windows and fenced in back yard! Large eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. This house also has an extra room that can serve as an office, den, or spare bedroom. Situated on a quiet street and convenient to everything! Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222 NC Real Estate Broker
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Maywood Drive have any available units?
3319 Maywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 Maywood Drive have?
Some of 3319 Maywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 Maywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Maywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Maywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3319 Maywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3319 Maywood Drive offer parking?
No, 3319 Maywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3319 Maywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Maywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Maywood Drive have a pool?
No, 3319 Maywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Maywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3319 Maywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Maywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 Maywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

