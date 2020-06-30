3314 Ellingford Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand new- never lived in Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage! Located in Southwest Charlotte, this corner unit townhome has lots of square feet for the money. Granite counter tops in kitchen with black appliances and plenty of counter space. Along with a pantry, there is a big great room and a dining area. Close to the new Amazon complex, Top Golf, the Airport and 485. Owner can provide washer & dryer for tenant upon request, included with rent.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).



Video tour: https://youtu.be/L2i7PYQCY6k