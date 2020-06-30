All apartments in Charlotte
3314 Ellingford Rd

3314 Ellingford Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3314 Ellingford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand new- never lived in Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage! Located in Southwest Charlotte, this corner unit townhome has lots of square feet for the money. Granite counter tops in kitchen with black appliances and plenty of counter space. Along with a pantry, there is a big great room and a dining area. Close to the new Amazon complex, Top Golf, the Airport and 485. Owner can provide washer & dryer for tenant upon request, included with rent.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Video tour: https://youtu.be/L2i7PYQCY6k

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Ellingford Rd have any available units?
3314 Ellingford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 Ellingford Rd have?
Some of 3314 Ellingford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Ellingford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Ellingford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Ellingford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3314 Ellingford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3314 Ellingford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3314 Ellingford Rd offers parking.
Does 3314 Ellingford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3314 Ellingford Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Ellingford Rd have a pool?
No, 3314 Ellingford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Ellingford Rd have accessible units?
No, 3314 Ellingford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Ellingford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 Ellingford Rd has units with dishwashers.

