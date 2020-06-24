3311 Bessemer Street

Amenities
Stunning 2 bd 2.5 ba townhome. Located in NoDa neighborhood! Close to downtown NoDa restaurants and bars! Located in the newest phase of steel gardens. Minutes from uptown!!
Available for a Immediate Move - In.
This townhome features:
* Living room
* Dining room
* Kitchen equipped with appliances
* Granite and Stainless steel appliances
* Freshly painted
* Central air & heat
* Laundry room
* Full deck overlooking private common area and woods
* Large 2 car garage with storage room
* Fenced in backyard
To schedule a appointment you can contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
Eastway Middle
Garinger High School