3311 Bessemer Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 2 bd 2.5 ba townhome. Located in NoDa neighborhood! Close to downtown NoDa restaurants and bars! Located in the newest phase of steel gardens. Minutes from uptown!!



Available for a Immediate Move - In.



This townhome features:



* Living room

* Dining room

* Kitchen equipped with appliances

* Granite and Stainless steel appliances

* Freshly painted

* Central air & heat

* Laundry room

* Full deck overlooking private common area and woods

* Large 2 car garage with storage room

* Fenced in backyard



To schedule a appointment you can contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



Eastway Middle

Garinger High School