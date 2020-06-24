All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3311 Bessemer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3311 Bessemer Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 4:43 PM

3311 Bessemer Street

3311 Bessemer St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3311 Bessemer St, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 2 bd 2.5 ba townhome. Located in NoDa neighborhood! Close to downtown NoDa restaurants and bars! Located in the newest phase of steel gardens. Minutes from uptown!!

Available for a Immediate Move - In.

This townhome features:

* Living room
* Dining room
* Kitchen equipped with appliances
* Granite and Stainless steel appliances
* Freshly painted
* Central air & heat
* Laundry room
* Full deck overlooking private common area and woods
* Large 2 car garage with storage room
* Fenced in backyard

To schedule a appointment you can contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

Eastway Middle
Garinger High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Bessemer Street have any available units?
3311 Bessemer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Bessemer Street have?
Some of 3311 Bessemer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Bessemer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Bessemer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Bessemer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3311 Bessemer Street is pet friendly.
Does 3311 Bessemer Street offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Bessemer Street offers parking.
Does 3311 Bessemer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Bessemer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Bessemer Street have a pool?
No, 3311 Bessemer Street does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Bessemer Street have accessible units?
No, 3311 Bessemer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Bessemer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Bessemer Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte