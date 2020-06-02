All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

3306 Ellingford Road

3306 Ellingford Rd
Location

3306 Ellingford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
All Electric, New Construction, Move In Ready! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in newly developed Paw Creek Village. Open floor plan and granite counter tops. All bedrooms on upper level. Main bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Loft area/flex space leaves options open for an office, craft room, TV room, and more! Everything is brand new! Be the first one to live in this great townhome, complete with a one car garage! Washer and Dryer Hookups on 2nd level. Per builder, park, playground and picnic area will be coming soon.PETS: Pet Friendly Property. Max of 2 pets. Pet Screening Required. $350 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet required. Monthly pet fee ($10-$25/mth) will be based on the "Paw Score"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Ellingford Road have any available units?
3306 Ellingford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 Ellingford Road have?
Some of 3306 Ellingford Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Ellingford Road currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Ellingford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Ellingford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 Ellingford Road is pet friendly.
Does 3306 Ellingford Road offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Ellingford Road offers parking.
Does 3306 Ellingford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 Ellingford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Ellingford Road have a pool?
No, 3306 Ellingford Road does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Ellingford Road have accessible units?
No, 3306 Ellingford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Ellingford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 Ellingford Road has units with dishwashers.

