3306 Ellingford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

All Electric, New Construction, Move In Ready! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in newly developed Paw Creek Village. Open floor plan and granite counter tops. All bedrooms on upper level. Main bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Loft area/flex space leaves options open for an office, craft room, TV room, and more! Everything is brand new! Be the first one to live in this great townhome, complete with a one car garage! Washer and Dryer Hookups on 2nd level. Per builder, park, playground and picnic area will be coming soon.PETS: Pet Friendly Property. Max of 2 pets. Pet Screening Required. $350 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet required. Monthly pet fee ($10-$25/mth) will be based on the "Paw Score"