Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit Apt 1020 Available 02/01/19 2BHK Apartment near Light Rail Thronberry Apt - Property Id: 88636



It is a beautiful apartment right on the mail location, near to gym and pool facing. Has washer/dryer included in rent.

Available from Feb onwards.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88636

Property Id 88636



(RLNE4543279)