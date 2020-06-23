3257 Noda Boulevard

Amenities

Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo located in the heart of NoDa ! - Condo is located in the Steel Gardens Complex. Features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Walk to everything Noda has to offer, light rail and restaurants. HOA includes high speed internet, cable, water/sewer and trash as well. NO smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, cable and internet. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, small pet up to 25 lbs. will be considered. No aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4609827)