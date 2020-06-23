All apartments in Charlotte
3257 Noda Boulevard

3257 Noda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3257 Noda Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo located in the heart of NoDa ! - Condo is located in the Steel Gardens Complex. Features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Walk to everything Noda has to offer, light rail and restaurants. HOA includes high speed internet, cable, water/sewer and trash as well. NO smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, cable and internet. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, small pet up to 25 lbs. will be considered. No aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4609827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 Noda Boulevard have any available units?
3257 Noda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3257 Noda Boulevard have?
Some of 3257 Noda Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3257 Noda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3257 Noda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 Noda Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3257 Noda Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3257 Noda Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3257 Noda Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3257 Noda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257 Noda Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 Noda Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3257 Noda Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3257 Noda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3257 Noda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 Noda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 Noda Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
