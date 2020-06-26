3249 Major Samuals Way

Amenities

Awesome like-new townhome available for immediate occupancy just 2 miles from the Carolina Panthers Stadium and uptown Charlotte! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range, white cabinets and dual pantries. Open floor plan on main level features sunny breakfast area, living room with gas fireplace, entry foyer, powder room and outdoor patio. The upper level features 3 large bedrooms, laundry room and oversized master with walk-in shower and garden tub. Attached two car garage and loads of storage complete this fine home. Minimum one year lease, pet fee, application fee, most pets are okay. Don't wait!