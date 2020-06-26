All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

3249 Major Samuals Way

3249 Major Samuals Way · No Longer Available
Location

3249 Major Samuals Way, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome like-new townhome available for immediate occupancy just 2 miles from the Carolina Panthers Stadium and uptown Charlotte! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range, white cabinets and dual pantries. Open floor plan on main level features sunny breakfast area, living room with gas fireplace, entry foyer, powder room and outdoor patio. The upper level features 3 large bedrooms, laundry room and oversized master with walk-in shower and garden tub. Attached two car garage and loads of storage complete this fine home. Minimum one year lease, pet fee, application fee, most pets are okay. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 Major Samuals Way have any available units?
3249 Major Samuals Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249 Major Samuals Way have?
Some of 3249 Major Samuals Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 Major Samuals Way currently offering any rent specials?
3249 Major Samuals Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 Major Samuals Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3249 Major Samuals Way is pet friendly.
Does 3249 Major Samuals Way offer parking?
Yes, 3249 Major Samuals Way offers parking.
Does 3249 Major Samuals Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3249 Major Samuals Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 Major Samuals Way have a pool?
No, 3249 Major Samuals Way does not have a pool.
Does 3249 Major Samuals Way have accessible units?
No, 3249 Major Samuals Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 Major Samuals Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3249 Major Samuals Way has units with dishwashers.

