Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1.5 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Arbor Glen Subdivision! - This fabulous home features a spacious kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, hardwood flooring located in the living room, dining room and hallway. Large master bedroom with two walk in closets, master bath has a dual vanity, garden tub and separate stand up shower. Entire home has been freshly painted with neutral color. Great rocking chair porch. Home is located just minutes from everything!



(RLNE4345447)