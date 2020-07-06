3235 Archdale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

South Park Ranch walking distance to South Park Mall, Piedmont row and green-way. Popular area near Madison Park, light rail and the breweries. Newly remodeled master bath with garden tub and full tile shower. All appliances included. Stainless appliances in kitchen and granite tops. Formal dining room with large windows. Large great room. Covered front porch and back deck. Fenced in yard on private wooded lot. Will consider a 6 month lease for additional amount. Will furnished for additional charge. 10 minutes to uptown and the interstates. High ceilings and hardwood floors. Lawn care not included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Storage building not included.