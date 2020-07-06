All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:59 PM

3235 Archdale Drive

3235 Archdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3235 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
South Park Ranch walking distance to South Park Mall, Piedmont row and green-way. Popular area near Madison Park, light rail and the breweries. Newly remodeled master bath with garden tub and full tile shower. All appliances included. Stainless appliances in kitchen and granite tops. Formal dining room with large windows. Large great room. Covered front porch and back deck. Fenced in yard on private wooded lot. Will consider a 6 month lease for additional amount. Will furnished for additional charge. 10 minutes to uptown and the interstates. High ceilings and hardwood floors. Lawn care not included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Storage building not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Archdale Drive have any available units?
3235 Archdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 Archdale Drive have?
Some of 3235 Archdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 Archdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Archdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Archdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3235 Archdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3235 Archdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3235 Archdale Drive offers parking.
Does 3235 Archdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 Archdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Archdale Drive have a pool?
No, 3235 Archdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Archdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3235 Archdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Archdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3235 Archdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

