All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3233 Ross Ave Apt 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3233 Ross Ave Apt 3

3233 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3233 Ross Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Arbor Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
It's time to place the welcome mat down at this all brick home!

You will find that this home is located in the Arbor Glenn Community of Charlotte. Offering quick access to Clanton Park and other great restaurants and shopping centers.

This home is for you, if you're searching for a home that offers convenient access to transportation stops and main highways.

Enjoy cool nights on the comfortable front porch or laughter in your very own large living space! This home has so much to offer. Fresh Floors and Clean walls, this home is fit for you!

Check it out for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3233 Ross Ave Apt 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte