Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:18 PM

323 West Boulevard

323 West Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

323 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wilmore - Beautiful, newly remodeled duplex that offers two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath upstairs and one down. This duplex offers lots of living space. Brand new upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, premium tile floors. All the hardwoods in the house have been refinished, home has all fresh paint. Duplex is 2 minute walking distance to the light-rail, minutes from Bank of America Stadium and a short walk from uptown Charlotte. Contact our office today for further details.

(RLNE5362365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 West Boulevard have any available units?
323 West Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 West Boulevard have?
Some of 323 West Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 West Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
323 West Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 West Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 West Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 323 West Boulevard offer parking?
No, 323 West Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 323 West Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 West Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 West Boulevard have a pool?
No, 323 West Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 323 West Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 323 West Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 323 West Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 West Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

