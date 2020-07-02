323 West Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wilmore - Beautiful, newly remodeled duplex that offers two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath upstairs and one down. This duplex offers lots of living space. Brand new upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, premium tile floors. All the hardwoods in the house have been refinished, home has all fresh paint. Duplex is 2 minute walking distance to the light-rail, minutes from Bank of America Stadium and a short walk from uptown Charlotte. Contact our office today for further details.



