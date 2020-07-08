All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2020

323 Katonah Avenue

323 Katonah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

323 Katonah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Seversville

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
SELF-TOUR - Seversville - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - Single Family Home - Spacious Floor Plan, New Windows, Refinished Hardwood Floors, Recently Painted the Exterior and Interior of the Home -Tasteful Colors throughout! Walk to Blue Blaze Brewery, Savona Mill, Johnson C Smith University. Short walk to the greenway. Wesley Heights, Uptown, Bank of America Stadium, etc. Gold Line trolley to Uptown, Elizabeth, and Midwood will have a stop on this street opening soon!

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Katonah Avenue have any available units?
323 Katonah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 323 Katonah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
323 Katonah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Katonah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 323 Katonah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 323 Katonah Avenue offer parking?
No, 323 Katonah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 323 Katonah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Katonah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Katonah Avenue have a pool?
No, 323 Katonah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 323 Katonah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 323 Katonah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Katonah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 Katonah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Katonah Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Katonah Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

