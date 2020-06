3226 Pinehurst Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Recently renovated 4 bed/4 bath master-down house in Myers Park/Barclay Downs. Easy walk to Park Rd Shopping Center and Selwyn Pub. Great part of town! AC units replaced in 2018, central heat, and a finished basement that can function as a personal gym or play room. Basement also has its own full bed/bath. Vaulted living room connects to a wrap-around back deck overlooking the fenced-in backyard. Wired for Spectrum or AT&T UVerse internet/cable. Updated bedroom + side patio/pergola + study photos coming soon