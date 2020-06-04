3226 Park South Station Boulevard

Amenities
Location & style! This stunning townhome in a gated community has so much to offer. Spacious open floor plan with 3bed/2.5bath and one car garage. Main level with hardwoods throughout. Kitchen offerings tons of cabinet space, SS appliances, and Granite Countertops. sunroom area off kitchen & formal dining room on the other side. All Bedrooms on upper level; Spacious master suite with tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, Separate garden tub, and shower, dual vanities. two secondary spacious bedrooms. bright Sun Room with Back Patio backing into trees, great for entering or just relaxing Located near, Southpark Mall, Restaurants, Hwys & the light rail to Uptown Enjoy the community amenities pool, clubhouse, and a fitness center. refrigerator, washer, and dryer included
Contact@KayGroupProperties.com or call 704-350-5111 for questions or to schedule a showing