Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

3226 Park South Station Boulevard

3226 Park South Station Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3226 Park South Station Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Location & style! This stunning townhome in a gated community has so much to offer. Spacious open floor plan with 3bed/2.5bath and one car garage. Main level with hardwoods throughout. Kitchen offerings tons of cabinet space, SS appliances, and Granite Countertops. sunroom area off kitchen & formal dining room on the other side. All Bedrooms on upper level; Spacious master suite with tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, Separate garden tub, and shower, dual vanities. two secondary spacious bedrooms. bright Sun Room with Back Patio backing into trees, great for entering or just relaxing Located near, Southpark Mall, Restaurants, Hwys & the light rail to Uptown Enjoy the community amenities pool, clubhouse, and a fitness center. refrigerator, washer, and dryer included
Contact@KayGroupProperties.com or call 704-350-5111 for questions or to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 Park South Station Boulevard have any available units?
3226 Park South Station Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 Park South Station Boulevard have?
Some of 3226 Park South Station Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 Park South Station Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3226 Park South Station Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 Park South Station Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3226 Park South Station Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3226 Park South Station Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3226 Park South Station Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3226 Park South Station Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3226 Park South Station Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 Park South Station Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3226 Park South Station Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3226 Park South Station Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3226 Park South Station Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 Park South Station Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 Park South Station Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
