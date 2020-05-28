3223 Weston Street

Amenities

ENJOY 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!



Enjoy a little extra privacy in this end-unit in Sedgefield Station Townhomes! A beautiful space with a GREAT location!



Situated between Dilworth and Colonial Village. You'll enjoy easy access to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife the area has to offer.



Walk to the light rail for an easy commute to Uptown for work and play! Close to several parks including Sedgefield Park and Freedom Park. Enjoy a round of golf at Myers Park Country Club, just minutes from home. Easy access to Queens University, Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



This beautiful floorplan is accented with hardwood floors and crown molding. A fireplace with decorative TV casing above punctuates the family room. A knee wall and bay window add definition to the cozy dining space, accented with upgraded lighting.



Cooks will love the cozy kitchen! Upgrades include modern white cabinetry, recessed lighting, a stylish tile backsplash and a sleek black appliance package with glass-top stove, built-in microwave and side-by-side refrigerator.



The spacious master suite features recessed lighting and ample space for a king bed. The spa-like attached master bath features a garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.



Pets conditional.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**