All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3223 Weston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3223 Weston Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:55 PM

3223 Weston Street

3223 Weston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sedgefield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3223 Weston Street, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
ENJOY 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!

Enjoy a little extra privacy in this end-unit in Sedgefield Station Townhomes! A beautiful space with a GREAT location!

Situated between Dilworth and Colonial Village. You'll enjoy easy access to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife the area has to offer.

Walk to the light rail for an easy commute to Uptown for work and play! Close to several parks including Sedgefield Park and Freedom Park. Enjoy a round of golf at Myers Park Country Club, just minutes from home. Easy access to Queens University, Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

This beautiful floorplan is accented with hardwood floors and crown molding. A fireplace with decorative TV casing above punctuates the family room. A knee wall and bay window add definition to the cozy dining space, accented with upgraded lighting.

Cooks will love the cozy kitchen! Upgrades include modern white cabinetry, recessed lighting, a stylish tile backsplash and a sleek black appliance package with glass-top stove, built-in microwave and side-by-side refrigerator.

The spacious master suite features recessed lighting and ample space for a king bed. The spa-like attached master bath features a garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.

Pets conditional.

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Weston Street have any available units?
3223 Weston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 Weston Street have?
Some of 3223 Weston Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Weston Street currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Weston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Weston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 Weston Street is pet friendly.
Does 3223 Weston Street offer parking?
No, 3223 Weston Street does not offer parking.
Does 3223 Weston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Weston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Weston Street have a pool?
No, 3223 Weston Street does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Weston Street have accessible units?
No, 3223 Weston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Weston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 Weston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte