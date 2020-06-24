Cozy Echo Hills ranch is move in ready. Original hardwood floors have been recently refinished. This 3 bedroom house has a large living room area and eat in kitchen with built in storage. Sunroom and back deck overlook private backyard. Conveniently located near Wendover and Monroe Rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3214 June Drive have any available units?
3214 June Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 June Drive have?
Some of 3214 June Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 June Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3214 June Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 June Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 June Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3214 June Drive offer parking?
No, 3214 June Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3214 June Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 June Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 June Drive have a pool?
No, 3214 June Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3214 June Drive have accessible units?
No, 3214 June Drive does not have accessible units.