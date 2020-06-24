3214 June Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Echo Hills ranch is move in ready. Original hardwood floors have been recently refinished. This 3 bedroom house has a large living room area and eat in kitchen with built in storage. Sunroom and back deck overlook private backyard. Conveniently located near Wendover and Monroe Rd.