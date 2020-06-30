3209 Selwyn Avenue

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED MYERS PARK DUPLEXES FOR RENT: One unit still available facing Selwyn Ave is 2 beds/2 baths for $2300/month available on or after 3/1/2020. Walk to all Selwyn Ave has to offer, Park Rd Shop Center restaurants & shops, & much more from your door! The Duplex had a full rehab down to studs with new interior, high end finishes including Carrera marble counter tops, custom kitchen cabinetry, Stainless appliances & custom tile showers. Off street parking, private outdoor area with fencing for LARGE PETS & direct access to Selwyn Ave, Park Rd Shop Center, SouthPark Mall, CLT Airport & more. Pets are allowed (deposit & fee required depending on size of pet). Short term lease available (priced based on length of term). Private showings available by appt. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, trash removal & lawn maintenance. Pictures from previously completed property noting similar finishes.