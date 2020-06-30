All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

3209 Selwyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED MYERS PARK DUPLEXES FOR RENT: One unit still available facing Selwyn Ave is 2 beds/2 baths for $2300/month available on or after 3/1/2020. Walk to all Selwyn Ave has to offer, Park Rd Shop Center restaurants & shops, & much more from your door! The Duplex had a full rehab down to studs with new interior, high end finishes including Carrera marble counter tops, custom kitchen cabinetry, Stainless appliances & custom tile showers. Off street parking, private outdoor area with fencing for LARGE PETS & direct access to Selwyn Ave, Park Rd Shop Center, SouthPark Mall, CLT Airport & more. Pets are allowed (deposit & fee required depending on size of pet). Short term lease available (priced based on length of term). Private showings available by appt. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, trash removal & lawn maintenance. Pictures from previously completed property noting similar finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Selwyn Avenue have any available units?
3209 Selwyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Selwyn Avenue have?
Some of 3209 Selwyn Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Selwyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Selwyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Selwyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Selwyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Selwyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Selwyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 3209 Selwyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Selwyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Selwyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3209 Selwyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Selwyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3209 Selwyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Selwyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Selwyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

