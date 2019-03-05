319 Woodvale Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Move in ready! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Multi-story craftsman Bungalow located in the Popular Wesley Heights Community! Home is minutes from major interstates as well as all Downtown Charlotte has to offer: Dining, sporting venues, entertainment and shopping. The bottom level features attached 1 car garage entry and has 1 bedroom and full bath that would be great spare bedroom or home office. Master bedroom is located on the 3rd level and features ceramic tile, garden tub with glass surround, duel vanity sinks and large closet. Kitchen features, Granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space with pantry & Stainless Steel appliances (*Appliances are for courtesy use only, refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer). Rent also includes alarm system and monitoring. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Owner may consider including lawn care with increased rent rate.



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee..



Call / Email us today to set up a viewing!

704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE5152840)