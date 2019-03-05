All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:08 AM

319 Woodvale Place

319 Woodvale Place · No Longer Available
Location

319 Woodvale Place, Charlotte, NC 28208
Seversville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Move in ready! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Multi-story craftsman Bungalow located in the Popular Wesley Heights Community! Home is minutes from major interstates as well as all Downtown Charlotte has to offer: Dining, sporting venues, entertainment and shopping. The bottom level features attached 1 car garage entry and has 1 bedroom and full bath that would be great spare bedroom or home office. Master bedroom is located on the 3rd level and features ceramic tile, garden tub with glass surround, duel vanity sinks and large closet. Kitchen features, Granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space with pantry & Stainless Steel appliances (*Appliances are for courtesy use only, refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer). Rent also includes alarm system and monitoring. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Owner may consider including lawn care with increased rent rate.

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee..

Call / Email us today to set up a viewing!
704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE5152840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Woodvale Place have any available units?
319 Woodvale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Woodvale Place have?
Some of 319 Woodvale Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Woodvale Place currently offering any rent specials?
319 Woodvale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Woodvale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Woodvale Place is pet friendly.
Does 319 Woodvale Place offer parking?
Yes, 319 Woodvale Place offers parking.
Does 319 Woodvale Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Woodvale Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Woodvale Place have a pool?
No, 319 Woodvale Place does not have a pool.
Does 319 Woodvale Place have accessible units?
No, 319 Woodvale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Woodvale Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Woodvale Place has units with dishwashers.
