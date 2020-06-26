All apartments in Charlotte
3156 Margellina Dr.
3156 Margellina Dr.

3156 Margellina Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3156 Margellina Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Southpark - Amazing 3 bedroom Southpark unit, with a very open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Fantastic living room, with lots of room, a cozy fire place and walk out covered terrace. Large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and spacious dining area. Large master suite, huge walk-in closet and master bathroom. Secure entry, elevators, 2 designated parking spaces. Walking distance to everything in Southpark, Park Rd. Park, Southpark Mall shops and entertaiment. Short drive to Uptown, South End, South Street, I-77 and thr Airport. Perfect location- Perfect Life-Style.

(RLNE4881885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3156 Margellina Dr. have any available units?
3156 Margellina Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3156 Margellina Dr. have?
Some of 3156 Margellina Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3156 Margellina Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3156 Margellina Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3156 Margellina Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3156 Margellina Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3156 Margellina Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3156 Margellina Dr. offers parking.
Does 3156 Margellina Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3156 Margellina Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3156 Margellina Dr. have a pool?
No, 3156 Margellina Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3156 Margellina Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3156 Margellina Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3156 Margellina Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3156 Margellina Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
