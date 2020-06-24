3152 Margellina Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well-maintained large (over 1,400 sf) 2BR/2BA/DEN residence in sought after Southpark. Split floor plan w/ large, spacious rooms – den has doors that close – could easily be third bedroom. Open kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless appliances and gleaming wood cabinetry. Beautiful fireplace in living room with detailed woodwork. Master suite with huge bathroom and a walk-in closet with tons of storage. Refrigerator and w/d included. Large private balcony with great views of area. Ample, easy parking in great community. Building is secure. Incredible location – close to Southpark shops, restaurants and shopping Any pets must be approved by owner.