All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3152 Margellina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3152 Margellina Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3152 Margellina Drive

3152 Margellina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Closeburn - Glenkirk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3152 Margellina Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-maintained large (over 1,400 sf) 2BR/2BA/DEN residence in sought after Southpark. Split floor plan w/ large, spacious rooms – den has doors that close – could easily be third bedroom. Open kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless appliances and gleaming wood cabinetry. Beautiful fireplace in living room with detailed woodwork. Master suite with huge bathroom and a walk-in closet with tons of storage. Refrigerator and w/d included. Large private balcony with great views of area. Ample, easy parking in great community. Building is secure. Incredible location – close to Southpark shops, restaurants and shopping Any pets must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3152 Margellina Drive have any available units?
3152 Margellina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3152 Margellina Drive have?
Some of 3152 Margellina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3152 Margellina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3152 Margellina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3152 Margellina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3152 Margellina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3152 Margellina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3152 Margellina Drive offers parking.
Does 3152 Margellina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3152 Margellina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3152 Margellina Drive have a pool?
No, 3152 Margellina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3152 Margellina Drive have accessible units?
No, 3152 Margellina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3152 Margellina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3152 Margellina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte