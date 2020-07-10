3151 Park South Station Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Immaculate and Move in Ready Park South Station Unit for Lease! - Immaculate END UNIT w/ garage. Picture a glowing fireplace in your large, 2-story Great Room! Elegant true hardwoods grace the 1st floor. Loft overlooking GR serves as optional office/exercise room. MASTER ON MAIN has huge Walk-In Closet & luxurious bath. Brand-new oven/range in kitchen w/granite counters, breakfast nook & abundant cabinetry. Neutral colors in all rooms go with everything! Walk-In Attic provides you with plenty of storage! Desirable Park S Station has well-groomed grounds, clubhouse, pool & fitness center. *PRISTINE CONDITION. Call today to set your appointment! 704-814-0461.



