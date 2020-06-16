315 Arlington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool

The skyline views from this 9th floor condo are absolutely stunning! Located in The Arlington the famous pink building, this one bedroom condo has floor to ceiling windows with views from every angle. Big, open great room with hardwood floors. Kitchen overlooks great room and has a breakfast bar, gas rangeoven and solid surface countertops. All appliances included- refrigerator and washerdryer too! Did I mention there is a view from both rooms? Spacious bedroom also with a view! and large closet, bath has tiled floors and extended height vanity. Expansive covered balcony off great room and bedroom. The amenities are just what you would expect from this luxe building- rooftop pool and sundeck, complete fitness center and a rooftop terrace with ample seating...and there is a gorgeous view from every amenity too!