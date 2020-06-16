All apartments in Charlotte
Location

315 Arlington Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
The skyline views from this 9th floor condo are absolutely stunning! Located in The Arlington the famous pink building, this one bedroom condo has floor to ceiling windows with views from every angle. Big, open great room with hardwood floors. Kitchen overlooks great room and has a breakfast bar, gas rangeoven and solid surface countertops. All appliances included- refrigerator and washerdryer too! Did I mention there is a view from both rooms? Spacious bedroom also with a view! and large closet, bath has tiled floors and extended height vanity. Expansive covered balcony off great room and bedroom. The amenities are just what you would expect from this luxe building- rooftop pool and sundeck, complete fitness center and a rooftop terrace with ample seating...and there is a gorgeous view from every amenity too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Arlington Avenue have any available units?
315 Arlington Avenue has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 315 Arlington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 Arlington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 315 Arlington Avenue offer parking?
No, 315 Arlington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 315 Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Arlington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Arlington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 315 Arlington Avenue has a pool.
Does 315 Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Arlington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
