Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher elevator

Fantastic location in the heart of Southpark! Features include hardwood floors, ceramic tile floors in the baths, and a kitchen w/maple cabinets, SS appliances, a pantry and granite counters. The breakfast bar overlooks the living and dining space. Enjoy views of the uptown skyline from the balcony! The master bath has a dual sink vanity and a spacious shower. Water, trash service and lawn care are included. Beautiful complex w/lush courtyards, elevators and secured buildings.