All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3141 Columbus Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3141 Columbus Circle
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:03 PM

3141 Columbus Circle

3141 Columbus Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3141 Columbus Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Imagine enjoying convenient living in a warm and welcoming home. Sounds Awesome, Right?Located minutes from the Buzzing heart of Uptown Charlotte. You can look forward to enjoying great bars and restaurants in the area. This comfortable home features clean and warm walls and fresh flooring throughout. The Quality Size in the bedrooms are perfect for any resident! You can look forward to enjoying memorable moments in the very spacious living room. Perfect for gatherings and entertaining. Please pull door TIGHTLY to get it to unlock!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Columbus Circle have any available units?
3141 Columbus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3141 Columbus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Columbus Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Columbus Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Columbus Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3141 Columbus Circle offer parking?
No, 3141 Columbus Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3141 Columbus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Columbus Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Columbus Circle have a pool?
No, 3141 Columbus Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3141 Columbus Circle have accessible units?
No, 3141 Columbus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Columbus Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3141 Columbus Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3141 Columbus Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3141 Columbus Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte