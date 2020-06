Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well Maintained 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath with Fenced Lot. Cute Neighborhood Just Minutes from Plaza Midwood, Noda Arts District and Uptown. CoOpen Kitchen with Breakfast Area leading To Private Backyard. Master Suite with Ample Walk-In Closet and Separate Tub and Shower. Newer Build with 2 Car Garage in Sought After Location. This One is A Must See!!!