Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This quaint home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off the Plaza Road Extension, it is convenient to 485 and Reedy Creek Park. This lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bedroom home in the Hickory Grove area has two of the bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms along with a hall bath for the other 2 bedrooms. Large two car garage with plenty of parking available in the large driveway. The home features new carpet and fresh paint. Come check out this lovely home in the Delta Grove community.