All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3120 Cambridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3120 Cambridge Road
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM
3120 Cambridge Road
3120 Cambridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3120 Cambridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3120 Cambridge Road have any available units?
3120 Cambridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3120 Cambridge Road have?
Some of 3120 Cambridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3120 Cambridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Cambridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Cambridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Cambridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3120 Cambridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 3120 Cambridge Road offers parking.
Does 3120 Cambridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Cambridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Cambridge Road have a pool?
No, 3120 Cambridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Cambridge Road have accessible units?
No, 3120 Cambridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Cambridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Cambridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Indian Trail, NC
