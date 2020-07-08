All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3119 Passour Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3119 Passour Ridge Lane
Last updated January 30 2020 at 3:19 PM

3119 Passour Ridge Lane

3119 Passour Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3119 Passour Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom home tucked away in an established neighborhood in a cul-de-sac off Mallard Creek in North Charlotte! Freshly painted throughout, two car garage and plenty of storage space. Great room, dining room , large kitchen with eat in area, half bath, laundry and huge pantry on first floor. All Bedrooms upstairs, master bath has large walk in closet, dual vanity, stand up shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Passour Ridge Lane have any available units?
3119 Passour Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3119 Passour Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Passour Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Passour Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Passour Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3119 Passour Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Passour Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3119 Passour Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Passour Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Passour Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3119 Passour Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Passour Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3119 Passour Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Passour Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Passour Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Passour Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Passour Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte