3119 Passour Ridge Lane

Three Bedroom home tucked away in an established neighborhood in a cul-de-sac off Mallard Creek in North Charlotte! Freshly painted throughout, two car garage and plenty of storage space. Great room, dining room , large kitchen with eat in area, half bath, laundry and huge pantry on first floor. All Bedrooms upstairs, master bath has large walk in closet, dual vanity, stand up shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.