All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 311 Katonah Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
311 Katonah Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

311 Katonah Ave

311 Katonah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

311 Katonah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Seversville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/20/20 Freshly renovated beautiful home near Uptown. - Property Id: 242031

Location, Location....walk to breweries or take a scoter to uptown. 2 bedrooms plus a spacious office with 2 and 1/2 bath. Everything in this home is brand new!! Gold Rush will be walking distance as well, available in just a few months.
Master suite with walk in closet and private bathroom.
Call to schedule a time to see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242031
Property Id 242031

(RLNE5636422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Katonah Ave have any available units?
311 Katonah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Katonah Ave have?
Some of 311 Katonah Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Katonah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
311 Katonah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Katonah Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Katonah Ave is pet friendly.
Does 311 Katonah Ave offer parking?
No, 311 Katonah Ave does not offer parking.
Does 311 Katonah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Katonah Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Katonah Ave have a pool?
No, 311 Katonah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 311 Katonah Ave have accessible units?
No, 311 Katonah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Katonah Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Katonah Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte