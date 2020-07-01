3100 Marlborough Road

Amenities

w/d hookup bbq/grill some paid utils carpet

Property Amenities bbq/grill

Three Bedroom Minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the Airport - Great three bedroom one bathroom duplex. New paint, carpet and laminate flooring. Just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Rd.



Sq. Ft.: 876



Flooring: Carpet, Laminate, Vinyl Washer and Dryer Connections



Other Features: None



Sewer & Water Included



Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms (Full): 1



This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, Bishop Spaugh Administrative Center, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company



833 East Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28203

704-944-0004



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1900527)