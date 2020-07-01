3100 Marlborough Road

Amenities
Three Bedroom Minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the Airport - Great three bedroom one bathroom duplex. New paint, carpet and laminate flooring. Just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Rd.
Interior Features
Features
Sq. Ft.: 876
Flooring: Carpet, Laminate, Vinyl Washer and Dryer Connections
Other Features: None
Sewer & Water Included
Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms (Full): 1
This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, Bishop Spaugh Administrative Center, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company
Offered by Kinley Properties
833 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
704-944-0004
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1900527)