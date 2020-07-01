All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

Location

3100 Marlborough Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
bbq/grill
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Three Bedroom Minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the Airport - Great three bedroom one bathroom duplex. New paint, carpet and laminate flooring. Just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Rd.

Interior Features
Features
Sq. Ft.: 876

Flooring: Carpet, Laminate, Vinyl Washer and Dryer Connections

Other Features: None

Sewer & Water Included

Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms (Full): 1

This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, Bishop Spaugh Administrative Center, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company

Offered by Kinley Properties
833 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
704-944-0004

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1900527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Marlborough Road have any available units?
3100 Marlborough Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Marlborough Road have?
Some of 3100 Marlborough Road's amenities include w/d hookup, bbq/grill, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Marlborough Road currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Marlborough Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Marlborough Road pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Marlborough Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3100 Marlborough Road offer parking?
No, 3100 Marlborough Road does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Marlborough Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Marlborough Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Marlborough Road have a pool?
No, 3100 Marlborough Road does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Marlborough Road have accessible units?
No, 3100 Marlborough Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Marlborough Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Marlborough Road does not have units with dishwashers.

