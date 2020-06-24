309 Katonah Avenue

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent. Convenient to Uptown in Charlotte, NC - This Single Family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath has a nice front porch. It is approximately 869 square feet, laminate floors throughout, large yard, Living Room, Eat-in-kitchen equipped dishwasher, refrigerator ,stove, washer/dryer connections, and updated cabinetry. Central air and gas heat.



Take I-77 North to exit 10 Trade St/ Fifth St. Left on Trade St. Left on S. Bruns Ave. Right at Kantonah. House is on the immediate left.



(RLNE1872597)