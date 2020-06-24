All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 309 Katonah Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
309 Katonah Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

309 Katonah Avenue

309 Katonah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

309 Katonah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Seversville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent. Convenient to Uptown in Charlotte, NC - This Single Family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath has a nice front porch. It is approximately 869 square feet, laminate floors throughout, large yard, Living Room, Eat-in-kitchen equipped dishwasher, refrigerator ,stove, washer/dryer connections, and updated cabinetry. Central air and gas heat.

Take I-77 North to exit 10 Trade St/ Fifth St. Left on Trade St. Left on S. Bruns Ave. Right at Kantonah. House is on the immediate left.

(RLNE1872597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Katonah Avenue have any available units?
309 Katonah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Katonah Avenue have?
Some of 309 Katonah Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Katonah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
309 Katonah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Katonah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 309 Katonah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 309 Katonah Avenue offer parking?
No, 309 Katonah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 309 Katonah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Katonah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Katonah Avenue have a pool?
No, 309 Katonah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 309 Katonah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 309 Katonah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Katonah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Katonah Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte