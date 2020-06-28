Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 306 S Graham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
306 S Graham Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
306 S Graham Street
306 South Graham Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Third Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
306 South Graham Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
620 S. Graham St.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 S Graham Street have any available units?
306 S Graham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 306 S Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 S Graham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 S Graham Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 S Graham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 306 S Graham Street offer parking?
No, 306 S Graham Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 S Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 S Graham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 S Graham Street have a pool?
No, 306 S Graham Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 S Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 306 S Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 S Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 S Graham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 S Graham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 S Graham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte