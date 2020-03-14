All apartments in Charlotte
3051 Salix Bend Drive
3051 Salix Bend Drive

3051 Salix Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Commonwealth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

3051 Salix Bend Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
New Contruction Townhome Located in the Oakhurst Community ! - Brand New, beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome features: kitchen includes a large island, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring in the main living space, open floorplan , neutral color throughout, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual vanities, and ceramic flooring. Quick drive to Uptown and so much more ! Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds, only one pet will be considered. Washer and dryer will be included with Townhome.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4759979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Salix Bend Drive have any available units?
3051 Salix Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3051 Salix Bend Drive have?
Some of 3051 Salix Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 Salix Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Salix Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Salix Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3051 Salix Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3051 Salix Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 3051 Salix Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3051 Salix Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3051 Salix Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Salix Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 3051 Salix Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3051 Salix Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3051 Salix Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Salix Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 Salix Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
