3051 Salix Bend Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

New Contruction Townhome Located in the Oakhurst Community ! - Brand New, beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome features: kitchen includes a large island, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring in the main living space, open floorplan , neutral color throughout, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual vanities, and ceramic flooring. Quick drive to Uptown and so much more ! Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds, only one pet will be considered. Washer and dryer will be included with Townhome.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4759979)