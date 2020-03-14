3051 Salix Bend Drive

Amenities
New Contruction Townhome Located in the Oakhurst Community ! - Brand New, beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome features: kitchen includes a large island, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring in the main living space, open floorplan , neutral color throughout, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual vanities, and ceramic flooring. Quick drive to Uptown and so much more ! Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds, only one pet will be considered. Washer and dryer will be included with Townhome.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4759979)