Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

305 Mcninch Street

305 Mcninch Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 Mcninch Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Two bedroom two and half bathroom town in Uptown. First floor has private bedroom and bathroom, second floor holds a large living area with plenty of seating, dinning area and a large kitchen with gas range and plenty of cabinets and a large island. Walk in pantry with sliding barn door, washer dryer included. Top floor is the beautiful master bedroom and bathroom. Master bathroom has walk in shower and double vanities. Master closet has custom built in shelving and drawers. You will also find the private roof top patio off the master bedroom with patio furniture and gas grill. Walk to Bank of America stadium, Frazer Park, BB&T ball field and all that Uptown has to offer. Several lease term options available call for details. Furnished options avaliable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Mcninch Street have any available units?
305 Mcninch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Mcninch Street have?
Some of 305 Mcninch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Mcninch Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Mcninch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Mcninch Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 Mcninch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 305 Mcninch Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 Mcninch Street offers parking.
Does 305 Mcninch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Mcninch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Mcninch Street have a pool?
No, 305 Mcninch Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 Mcninch Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Mcninch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Mcninch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Mcninch Street has units with dishwashers.
