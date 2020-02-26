305 Mcninch Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Two bedroom two and half bathroom town in Uptown. First floor has private bedroom and bathroom, second floor holds a large living area with plenty of seating, dinning area and a large kitchen with gas range and plenty of cabinets and a large island. Walk in pantry with sliding barn door, washer dryer included. Top floor is the beautiful master bedroom and bathroom. Master bathroom has walk in shower and double vanities. Master closet has custom built in shelving and drawers. You will also find the private roof top patio off the master bedroom with patio furniture and gas grill. Walk to Bank of America stadium, Frazer Park, BB&T ball field and all that Uptown has to offer. Several lease term options available call for details. Furnished options avaliable