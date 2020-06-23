All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3038 Markworth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3038 Markworth Road
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

3038 Markworth Road

3038 Markworth Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3038 Markworth Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location!!! Renovated 4 bedrooms house near SouthPark in Beverly Woods East Tile & Wood Floors, No carpet 11. Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances & gas stove, Fireplace, cathedral ceilings in the family room, tray ceiling in the master BR ,Crown Moldings, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Flat, fenced back yard. Move in ready. schools and HLA based on public records as the day of the listing please verify if important to you. Please call 704 350 5111

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 Markworth Road have any available units?
3038 Markworth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3038 Markworth Road have?
Some of 3038 Markworth Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 Markworth Road currently offering any rent specials?
3038 Markworth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 Markworth Road pet-friendly?
No, 3038 Markworth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3038 Markworth Road offer parking?
Yes, 3038 Markworth Road offers parking.
Does 3038 Markworth Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3038 Markworth Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 Markworth Road have a pool?
No, 3038 Markworth Road does not have a pool.
Does 3038 Markworth Road have accessible units?
No, 3038 Markworth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 Markworth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 Markworth Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte