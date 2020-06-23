3038 Markworth Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location!!! Renovated 4 bedrooms house near SouthPark in Beverly Woods East Tile & Wood Floors, No carpet 11. Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances & gas stove, Fireplace, cathedral ceilings in the family room, tray ceiling in the master BR ,Crown Moldings, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Flat, fenced back yard. Move in ready. schools and HLA based on public records as the day of the listing please verify if important to you. Please call 704 350 5111