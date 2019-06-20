3023 Minnesota Road

Amenities

Affordable living- Charming Location - Beautifully 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with hardwood floors with washer and dryer connections located in the well maintained Marlborough Woods community.



Live in the FreeMoreWest community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Rd.



This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company.



Exterior maintenance, lawn, garbage and recycling are all included!



You are required to pay the following utilities: Gas , Electric, Water



Managed By Kinley Properties LLC

833 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203



