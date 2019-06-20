All apartments in Charlotte
3023 Minnesota Road

3023 Minnesota Road
Location

3023 Minnesota Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Affordable living- Charming Location - Beautifully 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with hardwood floors with washer and dryer connections located in the well maintained Marlborough Woods community.

Live in the FreeMoreWest community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Rd.

This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company.

Exterior maintenance, lawn, garbage and recycling are all included!

You are required to pay the following utilities: Gas , Electric, Water

Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Minnesota Road have any available units?
3023 Minnesota Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 Minnesota Road have?
Some of 3023 Minnesota Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 Minnesota Road currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Minnesota Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Minnesota Road pet-friendly?
No, 3023 Minnesota Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3023 Minnesota Road offer parking?
No, 3023 Minnesota Road does not offer parking.
Does 3023 Minnesota Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Minnesota Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Minnesota Road have a pool?
No, 3023 Minnesota Road does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Minnesota Road have accessible units?
No, 3023 Minnesota Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Minnesota Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3023 Minnesota Road has units with dishwashers.

