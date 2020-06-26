All apartments in Charlotte
3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224
3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224

3010 Crosby Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Crosby Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
pet friendly
For Rent 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo close to Cotswold Mall and South Park Mall in Charlotte, NC. - Location! Location!! Located in the Tropicana in Cotswald in a quiet neighborhood. This 2nd Level Condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 Baths. There is Ceramic Tile in the Kitchen and vinyl plank flooring in the Bathrooms. One Bathroom has an shower, the other bath room has a tub. There is a wood burning fire place that burns only the dura flame logs. It comes with 1-carport and 1 parking space. Community pool and Shuffle Board. Kitchen comes with the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.Stackable washer and dryer located inside of the unit. Convenient to Restaurants and Shopping.

North on Providence, East on Sharon Amity. One Block Take right on Crosby Road. One Block complex is on the Right. Unit in Left corner.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4890980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 have any available units?
3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 have?
Some of 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 offers parking.
Does 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 have a pool?
Yes, 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 has a pool.
Does 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 have accessible units?
No, 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224 has units with dishwashers.
