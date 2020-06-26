3010 Crosby Road, Unit #224

Amenities

For Rent 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo close to Cotswold Mall and South Park Mall in Charlotte, NC. - Location! Location!! Located in the Tropicana in Cotswald in a quiet neighborhood. This 2nd Level Condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 Baths. There is Ceramic Tile in the Kitchen and vinyl plank flooring in the Bathrooms. One Bathroom has an shower, the other bath room has a tub. There is a wood burning fire place that burns only the dura flame logs. It comes with 1-carport and 1 parking space. Community pool and Shuffle Board. Kitchen comes with the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.Stackable washer and dryer located inside of the unit. Convenient to Restaurants and Shopping.



North on Providence, East on Sharon Amity. One Block Take right on Crosby Road. One Block complex is on the Right. Unit in Left corner.



No Cats Allowed



