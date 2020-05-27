Amenities

3010 Crosby Road #228 Available 08/01/19 I Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo with office available for rent in the Cotswald area of Charlotte, NC - Location! Location!! Located in the Tropicana in Cotswald in a quiet neighborhood. This 2nd Level Condo has 1 bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. . It comes with 1-carport and 1 parking space. Community pool and Shuffle Board. Kitchen comes with the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and is Convenient to Restaurants and Shopping



North on Providence, East on Sharon Amity. One Block Take right on Crosby Road. One Block complex is on the Right. Unit in Left corner.



