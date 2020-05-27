All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3010 Crosby Road #228
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3010 Crosby Road #228

3010 Crosby Road · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Crosby Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
range
refrigerator
3010 Crosby Road #228 Available 08/01/19 I Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo with office available for rent in the Cotswald area of Charlotte, NC - Location! Location!! Located in the Tropicana in Cotswald in a quiet neighborhood. This 2nd Level Condo has 1 bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. . It comes with 1-carport and 1 parking space. Community pool and Shuffle Board. Kitchen comes with the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and is Convenient to Restaurants and Shopping

North on Providence, East on Sharon Amity. One Block Take right on Crosby Road. One Block complex is on the Right. Unit in Left corner.

(RLNE4980807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Crosby Road #228 have any available units?
3010 Crosby Road #228 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Crosby Road #228 have?
Some of 3010 Crosby Road #228's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Crosby Road #228 currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Crosby Road #228 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Crosby Road #228 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Crosby Road #228 is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Crosby Road #228 offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Crosby Road #228 offers parking.
Does 3010 Crosby Road #228 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Crosby Road #228 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Crosby Road #228 have a pool?
Yes, 3010 Crosby Road #228 has a pool.
Does 3010 Crosby Road #228 have accessible units?
No, 3010 Crosby Road #228 does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Crosby Road #228 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Crosby Road #228 has units with dishwashers.
