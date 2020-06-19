All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

3008 Marlborough Road

3008 Marlborough Road · (803) 984-2880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3008 Marlborough Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Short walk to BUS line!! Sweet area, quiet with streets that are lined with large beautiful trees! Fresh new interiors! New stove and frig, kitchen and bathroom floors are new, New counter top, beautifully refinished hardwoods! Light gray paint color and light trim. exterior has been freshened up! 5 minutes to the Charlotte Douglas Airport I-77, I-85, I-74, about ten minutes to the Panthers Stadium and all that downtown life has to offer, 10 minutes to I 485! Nice large front porch to relax on during a beautiful sunny afternoon in the great city of CLT! WATER INCLUDED! easily park two cars, no commercial vehicles per HOA. Agent is owner, Owners are licensed real estate brokers. Apply here. https://propertyzonellc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Marlborough Road have any available units?
3008 Marlborough Road has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Marlborough Road have?
Some of 3008 Marlborough Road's amenities include patio / balcony, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Marlborough Road currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Marlborough Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Marlborough Road pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Marlborough Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3008 Marlborough Road offer parking?
No, 3008 Marlborough Road does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Marlborough Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Marlborough Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Marlborough Road have a pool?
No, 3008 Marlborough Road does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Marlborough Road have accessible units?
No, 3008 Marlborough Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Marlborough Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Marlborough Road does not have units with dishwashers.
