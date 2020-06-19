3008 Marlborough Road

Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Short walk to BUS line!! Sweet area, quiet with streets that are lined with large beautiful trees! Fresh new interiors! New stove and frig, kitchen and bathroom floors are new, New counter top, beautifully refinished hardwoods! Light gray paint color and light trim. exterior has been freshened up! 5 minutes to the Charlotte Douglas Airport I-77, I-85, I-74, about ten minutes to the Panthers Stadium and all that downtown life has to offer, 10 minutes to I 485! Nice large front porch to relax on during a beautiful sunny afternoon in the great city of CLT! WATER INCLUDED! easily park two cars, no commercial vehicles per HOA. Agent is owner, Owners are licensed real estate brokers. Apply here. https://propertyzonellc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp