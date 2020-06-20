All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

300 Park Ave East #16

300 E Park Ave · (704) 556-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 E Park Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 Park Ave East #16 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
Dilworth- Luxurious 2BR - Come home to one of Charlotte's most sought after neighborhoods- 300 East Park Avenue- Walk to shopping, night life restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, parks, light rail! Stunning 2 Bedroom condo that offers luxury throughout. Beautiful polished hardwoods, tile flooring & soft, thick carpet for the bedrooms. Kitchen that invites entertaining with gleaming tile backsplash, upgraded cabinetry & stainless steel appliances blends in to the open Living Room with tiled-surround fireplace Spacious, private screened porch offers additional space to work/exercise/relax -- overlooks tree-lined East Park Ave. Assigned parking space with additional parking on street. 1 pet only.

(RLNE5768048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Park Ave East #16 have any available units?
300 Park Ave East #16 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Park Ave East #16 have?
Some of 300 Park Ave East #16's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Park Ave East #16 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Park Ave East #16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Park Ave East #16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Park Ave East #16 is pet friendly.
Does 300 Park Ave East #16 offer parking?
Yes, 300 Park Ave East #16 does offer parking.
Does 300 Park Ave East #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Park Ave East #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Park Ave East #16 have a pool?
No, 300 Park Ave East #16 does not have a pool.
Does 300 Park Ave East #16 have accessible units?
No, 300 Park Ave East #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Park Ave East #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Park Ave East #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
