300 Park Ave East #16

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym parking

Dilworth- Luxurious 2BR - Come home to one of Charlotte's most sought after neighborhoods- 300 East Park Avenue- Walk to shopping, night life restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, parks, light rail! Stunning 2 Bedroom condo that offers luxury throughout. Beautiful polished hardwoods, tile flooring & soft, thick carpet for the bedrooms. Kitchen that invites entertaining with gleaming tile backsplash, upgraded cabinetry & stainless steel appliances blends in to the open Living Room with tiled-surround fireplace Spacious, private screened porch offers additional space to work/exercise/relax -- overlooks tree-lined East Park Ave. Assigned parking space with additional parking on street. 1 pet only.



(RLNE5768048)