Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Townhome in Heart of NoDa for Immediate Lease! - Will not last long! This stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhouse in Steele Gardens is in the heart of Noda. Walk to parks, restaurants, shopping and more. Unit is complete with oversized 1 car garage, storage space, hardwood floors, updated fixtures, luxurious bathrooms, ceramic tile, granite counters, vaulted ceilings and so much more! Call today to set your appointment for viewing. 704-814-0461.



