Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2936 Castleberry Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2936 Castleberry Ct

2936 Castleberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

2936 Castleberry Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION!LOCATION! Townhouse located minutes from South Park - Immaculate 3 story townhouse located walking distance to South Park Mall! This unit has one car garage, two master suites on 3rd level with full bathrooms attached and walk-in closets, office/study and half bath on 1st level, 2nd level has large living area with fireplace,half bath, kitchen has granite, lots of storage, black appliances, New flooring in main areas, large deck for entertaining, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, Dogs are conditional and no cats allowed. Non-refundable pet fee.
RENT includes water, trash and lawn care.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4647816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 Castleberry Ct have any available units?
2936 Castleberry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 Castleberry Ct have?
Some of 2936 Castleberry Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 Castleberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Castleberry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Castleberry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2936 Castleberry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2936 Castleberry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2936 Castleberry Ct offers parking.
Does 2936 Castleberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 Castleberry Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Castleberry Ct have a pool?
No, 2936 Castleberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2936 Castleberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 2936 Castleberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Castleberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2936 Castleberry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
