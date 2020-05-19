2936 Castleberry Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

LOCATION!LOCATION! Townhouse located minutes from South Park - Immaculate 3 story townhouse located walking distance to South Park Mall! This unit has one car garage, two master suites on 3rd level with full bathrooms attached and walk-in closets, office/study and half bath on 1st level, 2nd level has large living area with fireplace,half bath, kitchen has granite, lots of storage, black appliances, New flooring in main areas, large deck for entertaining, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, Dogs are conditional and no cats allowed. Non-refundable pet fee.

RENT includes water, trash and lawn care.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4647816)